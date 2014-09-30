Sep. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Rice prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,725 280-360 281-355
Wheat Tukda 01,285 278-395 279-390
Jowar White 090 325-805 310-800
Bajra 0,055 217-288 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,655 495-0,545 500-0,541
Udid 0,500 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,940
Moong 0,200 1,050-1,300 0,956-1,300
Tuar 0,030 628-0,885 625-0,850
Maize 013 235-277 243-281
Vaal Deshi 065 0,725-1,050 0,830-1,045
Choli 0,070 0,640-1,140 0,770-1,161
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 5,500-5,550 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100