Sep. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Rice prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,725 280-360 281-355 Wheat Tukda 01,285 278-395 279-390 Jowar White 090 325-805 310-800 Bajra 0,055 217-288 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,655 495-0,545 500-0,541 Udid 0,500 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,940 Moong 0,200 1,050-1,300 0,956-1,300 Tuar 0,030 628-0,885 625-0,850 Maize 013 235-277 243-281 Vaal Deshi 065 0,725-1,050 0,830-1,045 Choli 0,070 0,640-1,140 0,770-1,161 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100