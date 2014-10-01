Oct. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped further due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,825 281-358 280-360 Wheat Tukda 01,310 279-380 278-395 Jowar White 080 320-801 325-805 Bajra 0,045 205-270 217-288 PULSES Gram 00,780 505-0,541 495-0,545 Udid 0,650 0,725-0,930 0,700-0,925 Moong 0,180 1,111-1,330 1,050-1,300 Tuar 0,020 630-0,890 628-0,885 Maize 016 248-291 235-277 Vaal Deshi 070 0,720-0,950 0,725-1,050 Choli 0,085 0,771-1,132 0,640-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,150-5,200 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800