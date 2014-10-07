Oct. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down as new crop arrival increases.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 290-343 281-358
Wheat Tukda 00,730 293-375 279-380
Jowar White 115 320-810 320-801
Bajra 0,055 215-268 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,840 475-0,541 505-0,541
Udid 1,050 0,750-0,935 0,725-0,930
Moong 0,700 1,100-1,380 1,111-1,330
Tuar 0,012 708-0,875 630-0,890
Maize 008 255-295 248-291
Vaal Deshi 055 0,725-1,040 0,720-0,950
Choli 0,105 0,725-1,135 0,771-1,132
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 6,850-6,900 7,150-7,200
Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,500-7,550
Udid 5,000-5,050 5,400-5,450
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800