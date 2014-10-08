Oct. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased further due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,615 289-357 290-343
Wheat Tukda 00,800 291-360 293-375
Jowar White 133 300-815 320-810
Bajra 0,042 210-270 215-268
PULSES
Gram 00,900 475-0,536 475-0,541
Udid 1,340 0,721-0,905 0,750-0,935
Moong 0,780 1,100-1,360 1,100-1,380
Tuar 0,008 710-0,877 708-0,875
Maize 015 245-285 255-295
Vaal Deshi 040 0,735-1,045 0,725-1,040
Choli 0,190 0,745-1,113 0,725-1,135
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 6,850-6,900 6,850-6,900
Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Udid 4,800-4,850 5,000-5,050
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800