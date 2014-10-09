Oct. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices eased further due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 291-355 289-357 Wheat Tukda 00,850 291-365 291-360 Jowar White 185 301-805 300-815 Bajra 0,030 205-273 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,800 450-0,522 475-0,536 Udid 1,075 0,780-0,909 0,721-0,905 Moong 0,250 1,200-1,400 1,100-1,360 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 710-0,877 Maize 015 247-280 245-285 Vaal Deshi 077 0,675-1,050 0,735-1,045 Choli 0,102 0,735-1,235 0,745-1,113 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,850-6,900 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800