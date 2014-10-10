Oct. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Rice prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,690 288-361 291-355 Wheat Tukda 00,778 290-373 291-365 Jowar White 150 304-810 301-805 Bajra 0,044 210-272 205-273 PULSES Gram 00,840 485-0,541 450-0,522 Udid 1,410 0,820-0,911 0,780-0,909 Moong 0,337 1,176-1,395 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,014 715-0,885 710-0,877 Maize 006 245-285 247-280 Vaal Deshi 080 0,680-1,055 0,675-1,050 Choli 0,055 0,720-1,230 0,735-1,235 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,850-6,900 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,600-4,650 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 09,300-09,400 09,700-09,800