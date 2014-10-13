Oct. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Rices prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,320 286-367 287-371 Wheat Tukda 01,700 290-380 289-378 Jowar White 130 290-802 280-801 Bajra 0,030 202-273 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,990 495-0,546 470-0,535 Udid 1,500 0,775-0,905 0,785-0,905 Moong 0,800 1,250-1,420 1,100-1,400 Tuar 0,025 730-0,900 718-0,890 Maize 035 255-295 248-290 Vaal Deshi 085 0,685-1,045 0,675-1,050 Choli 0,295 0,740-1,135 0,725-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,850-6,900 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 09,000-09,100 09,300-09,400