Oct. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Moong prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 285-375 286-367 Wheat Tukda 00,765 288-388 290-380 Jowar White 145 295-850 290-802 Bajra 0,040 205-272 202-273 PULSES Gram 01,011 480-0,535 495-0,546 Udid 1,450 0,820-0,901 0,775-0,905 Moong 0,393 1,150-1,400 1,250-1,420 Tuar 0,020 725-0,925 730-0,900 Maize 040 256-285 255-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,725-1,030 0,685-1,045 Choli 0,195 0,825-1,225 0,740-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,750-6,800 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100