Oct. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,285 284-373 285-375 Wheat Tukda 01,610 287-379 288-388 Jowar White 155 290-805 295-850 Bajra 0,045 205-270 205-272 PULSES Gram 01,050 450-0,528 480-0,535 Udid 1,850 0,812-0,875 0,820-0,901 Moong 1,000 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,400 Tuar 0,010 728-0,925 725-0,925 Maize 035 256-305 256-285 Vaal Deshi 095 0,755-1,080 0,725-1,030 Choli 0,195 0,725-1,195 0,825-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100