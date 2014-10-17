Oct. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand for coming festivals. * Rice prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,970 286-365 284-373 Wheat Tukda 01,180 289-385 287-379 Jowar White 130 295-801 290-805 Bajra 0,049 210-268 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,850 490-0,541 450-0,528 Udid 0,950 0,811-0,880 0,812-0,875 Moong 0,900 1,250-1,425 1,150-1,350 Tuar 0,005 730-0,925 728-0,925 Maize 020 250-303 256-305 Vaal Deshi 105 0,746-1,085 0,755-1,080 Choli 0,180 0,675-1,205 0,725-1,195 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 09,000-09,100