Oct. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,870 284-381 286-365
Wheat Tukda 01,510 290-400 289-385
Jowar White 150 297-755 295-801
Bajra 0,055 210-268 210-268
PULSES
Gram 00,450 490-0,540 490-0,541
Udid 0,850 0,791-0,871 0,811-0,880
Moong 0,150 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,425
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925
Maize 030 250-305 250-303
Vaal Deshi 160 0,675-1,020 0,746-1,085
Choli 0,185 0,810-1,135 0,675-1,205
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800
Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900