Oct. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,870 284-381 286-365 Wheat Tukda 01,510 290-400 289-385 Jowar White 150 297-755 295-801 Bajra 0,055 210-268 210-268 PULSES Gram 00,450 490-0,540 490-0,541 Udid 0,850 0,791-0,871 0,811-0,880 Moong 0,150 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,425 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925 Maize 030 250-305 250-303 Vaal Deshi 160 0,675-1,020 0,746-1,085 Choli 0,185 0,810-1,135 0,675-1,205 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900