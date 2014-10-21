Oct. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to low demand as traders were in a festivals.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,402 286-361 284-381
Wheat Tukda 00,390 290-374 290-400
Jowar White 123 285-800 297-755
Bajra 0,065 205-270 210-268
PULSES
Gram 00,350 450-0,525 490-0,540
Udid 0,450 0,790-0,865 0,791-0,871
Moong 0,200 1,300-1,415 1,200-1,450
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925
Maize 015 250-310 250-305
Vaal Deshi 150 0,685-1,029 0,675-1,020
Choli 0,090 0,895-1,140 0,810-1,135
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800
Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900