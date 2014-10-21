Oct. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to low demand as traders were in a festivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,402 286-361 284-381 Wheat Tukda 00,390 290-374 290-400 Jowar White 123 285-800 297-755 Bajra 0,065 205-270 210-268 PULSES Gram 00,350 450-0,525 490-0,540 Udid 0,450 0,790-0,865 0,791-0,871 Moong 0,200 1,300-1,415 1,200-1,450 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925 Maize 015 250-310 250-305 Vaal Deshi 150 0,685-1,029 0,675-1,020 Choli 0,090 0,895-1,140 0,810-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,750-6,800 6,750-6,800 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900