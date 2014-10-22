Oct. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to short supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 286-361 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 290-374 Jowar White 000 000-000 285-800 Bajra 0,000 000-000 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 450-0,525 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,790-0,865 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,415 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925 Maize 000 000-000 250-310 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,029 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,895-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,850-6,900 6,750-6,800 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900