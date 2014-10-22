Oct. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 286-361
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 290-374
Jowar White 000 000-000 285-800
Bajra 0,000 000-000 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 450-0,525
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,790-0,865
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,415
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925
Maize 000 000-000 250-310
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,029
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,895-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 6,850-6,900 6,750-6,800
Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900