Nov. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,936 308-375 298-398 Wheat Tukda 01,230 310-386 300-395 Jowar White 455 250-775 285-773 Bajra 0,065 205-272 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,861 481-0,541 531-0,566 Udid 0,650 0,875-1,035 0,965-1,041 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,525 1,300-1,500 Tuar 0,010 750-0,950 700-0,900 Maize 015 265-295 260-290 Vaal Deshi 035 0,910-1,135 0,905-1,110 Choli 0,090 0,855-1,285 0,850-1,295 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,450-7,500 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 7,900-7,950 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900