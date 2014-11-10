Nov. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 298-398 300-380 Wheat Tukda 00,910 300-395 303-398 Jowar White 425 285-773 295-775 Bajra 0,055 210-270 205-269 PULSES Gram 00,900 531-0,566 530-0,568 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,965-1,041 Moong 0,850 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,560 Tuar 0,010 700-0,900 705-0,905 Maize 025 260-290 265-305 Vaal Deshi 073 0,905-1,110 0,650-1,075 Choli 0,080 0,850-1,295 0,859-1,297 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500 Moongdal 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900