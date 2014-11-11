Nov. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 305-378 388-375 Wheat Tukda 01,150 309-388 310-386 Jowar White 435 252-711 250-775 Bajra 0,050 201-273 205-272 PULSES Gram 00,940 491-0,551 481-0,541 Udid 0,450 0,880-1,040 0,875-1,035 Moong 0,300 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,525 Tuar 0,005 710-0,890 750-0,950 Maize 020 262-305 265-295 Vaal Deshi 045 0,925-1,051 0,910-1,135 Choli 0,085 0,775-1,210 0,855-1,285 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,200-7,250 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900