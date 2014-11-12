Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal gained further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 306-374 305-378 Wheat Tukda 01,100 310-390 309-388 Jowar White 390 255-725 252-711 Bajra 0,045 205-268 201-273 PULSES Gram 00,780 500-0,540 491-0,551 Udid 0,700 0,900-1,050 0,880-1,040 Moong 0,400 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,500 Tuar 0,012 650-1,000 710-0,890 Maize 015 265-305 262-305 Vaal Deshi 050 0,825-1,050 0,925-1,051 Choli 0,090 0,780-1,225 0,775-1,210 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,450-5,500 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,200-7,250 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900