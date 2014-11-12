Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal gained further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,850 306-374 305-378
Wheat Tukda 01,100 310-390 309-388
Jowar White 390 255-725 252-711
Bajra 0,045 205-268 201-273
PULSES
Gram 00,780 500-0,540 491-0,551
Udid 0,700 0,900-1,050 0,880-1,040
Moong 0,400 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,500
Tuar 0,012 650-1,000 710-0,890
Maize 015 265-305 262-305
Vaal Deshi 050 0,825-1,050 0,925-1,051
Choli 0,090 0,780-1,225 0,775-1,210
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,450-5,500 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,200-7,250
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900