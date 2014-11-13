Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 308-370 306-374 Wheat Tukda 01,010 311-386 310-390 Jowar White 345 265-735 255-725 Bajra 0,055 201-269 205-268 PULSES Gram 00,400 480-0,565 500-0,540 Udid 0,550 0,850-1,022 0,900-1,050 Moong 0,500 1,375-1,530 1,350-1,550 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 650-1,000 Maize 012 245-305 265-305 Vaal Deshi 055 0,775-1,095 0,825-1,050 Choli 0,085 0,825-1,345 0,780-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,450-5,500 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900