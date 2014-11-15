Nov. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,654 311-374 310-368 Wheat Tukda 00,702 313-390 312-385 Jowar White 090 265-655 270-650 Bajra 0,019 205-270 202-268 PULSES Gram 00,380 478-0,570 478-0,572 Udid 0,312 0,950-1,081 0,905-1,065 Moong 0,198 1,325-1,481 1,300-1,530 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 650-1,000 Maize 010 245-305 248-310 Vaal Deshi 013 0,825-1,050 0,825-1,065 Choli 0,023 0,850-1,300 0,905-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,615-1,625 1,615-1,625 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,550-5,600 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700