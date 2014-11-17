Nov. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 315-350 311-374 Wheat Tukda 00,500 340-382 313-390 Jowar White 110 305-725 265-655 Bajra 0,200 210-280 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,500 490-0,570 478-0,570 Udid 0,800 0,950-1,180 0,950-1,081 Moong 0,700 1,551-1,751 1,325-1,481 Tuar 0,010 800-0,900 650-1,000 Maize 030 250-310 245-305 Vaal Deshi 025 0,800-1,100 0,825-1,050 Choli 0,050 0,800-1,200 0,850-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,615-1,625 1,615-1,625 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,200-8,250 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700