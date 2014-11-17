Nov. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,300 315-350 311-374
Wheat Tukda 00,500 340-382 313-390
Jowar White 110 305-725 265-655
Bajra 0,200 210-280 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,500 490-0,570 478-0,570
Udid 0,800 0,950-1,180 0,950-1,081
Moong 0,700 1,551-1,751 1,325-1,481
Tuar 0,010 800-0,900 650-1,000
Maize 030 250-310 245-305
Vaal Deshi 025 0,800-1,100 0,825-1,050
Choli 0,050 0,800-1,200 0,850-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,615-1,625 1,615-1,625
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,200-8,250
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,050-5,100
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700