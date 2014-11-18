Nov. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,590 311-375 315-350 Wheat Tukda 00,800 313-390 340-382 Jowar White 205 280-570 305-725 Bajra 0,035 210-280 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,400 480-0,575 490-0,570 Udid 0,400 1,000-1,130 0,950-1,180 Moong 0,586 1,350-1,480 1,551-1,751 Tuar 0,015 950-1,000 800-0,900 Maize 010 250-280 250-310 Vaal Deshi 075 0,750-1,111 0,800-1,100 Choli 0,050 1,225-1,305 0,800-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,615-1,625 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700