Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,610 310-371 311-375
Wheat Tukda 00,900 312-385 313-390
Jowar White 233 285-750 280-570
Bajra 0,028 210-295 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,350 501-0,571 480-0,575
Udid 0,230 1,050-1,111 1,000-1,130
Moong 0,605 1,275-1,521 1,350-1,480
Tuar 0,010 800-0,925 950-1,000
Maize 012 248-290 250-280
Vaal Deshi 060 0,750-1,125 0,750-1,111
Choli 0,035 0,825-1,325 1,225-1,305
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,150-5,200
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700