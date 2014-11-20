Nov. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,870 309-370 310-371
Wheat Tukda 01,089 311-380 312-385
Jowar White 155 290-755 285-750
Bajra 0,040 205-280 210-295
PULSES
Gram 00,650 450-0,550 501-0,571
Udid 0,650 1,021-1,102 1,050-1,111
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,275-1,521
Tuar 0,030 650-0,950 800-0,925
Maize 020 240-295 248-290
Vaal Deshi 025 0,650-1,125 0,750-1,125
Choli 0,030 0,999-1,313 0,825-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,600-08,700