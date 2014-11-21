Nov. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,850 305-377 309-370
Wheat Tukda 01,200 308-392 311-380
Jowar White 205 293-760 290-755
Bajra 0,045 203-285 205-280
PULSES
Gram 00,845 490-0,548 450-0,550
Udid 0,750 1,005-1,105 1,021-1,102
Moong 0,600 1,350-1,480 1,275-1,521
Tuar 0,050 750-0,900 650-0,950
Maize 015 272-290 240-295
Vaal Deshi 035 0,825-1,125 0,650-1,125
Choli 0,040 0,905-1,242 0,999-1,313
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600