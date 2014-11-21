Nov. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 305-377 309-370 Wheat Tukda 01,200 308-392 311-380 Jowar White 205 293-760 290-755 Bajra 0,045 203-285 205-280 PULSES Gram 00,845 490-0,548 450-0,550 Udid 0,750 1,005-1,105 1,021-1,102 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,480 1,275-1,521 Tuar 0,050 750-0,900 650-0,950 Maize 015 272-290 240-295 Vaal Deshi 035 0,825-1,125 0,650-1,125 Choli 0,040 0,905-1,242 0,999-1,313 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600