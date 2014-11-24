Nov. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,719 303-379 305-377
Wheat Tukda 01,000 306-394 308-392
Jowar White 235 285-750 293-760
Bajra 0,050 205-297 203-285
PULSES
Gram 00,640 495-0,565 490-0,548
Udid 0,625 1,000-1,085 1,005-1,105
Moong 0,463 1,191-1,501 1,350-1,480
Tuar 0,025 650-0,940 750-0,900
Maize 010 250-305 272-290
Vaal Deshi 025 0,850-1,125 0,825-1,125
Choli 0,030 0,850-1,232 0,905-1,242
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,750-5,800
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600