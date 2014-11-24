Nov. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,230 300-380 303-379
Wheat Tukda 01,509 303-390 306-394
Jowar White 135 280-820 285-750
Bajra 0,030 205-270 205-297
PULSES
Gram 00,635 495-0,541 495-0,565
Udid 0,520 1,007-1,101 1,000-1,085
Moong 0,722 1,250-1,512 1,191-1,501
Tuar 0,030 545-0,945 650-0,940
Maize 012 248-306 250-305
Vaal Deshi 030 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,125
Choli 0,039 0,950-1,225 0,850-1,232
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600