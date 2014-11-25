Nov. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved further due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 298-378 300-380
Wheat Tukda 00,950 300-388 303-390
Jowar White 105 283-825 280-820
Bajra 0,035 203-269 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,500 500-0,545 495-0,541
Udid 0,425 1,050-1,105 1,007-1,101
Moong 0,597 1,330-1,501 1,250-1,512
Tuar 0,025 800-0,936 545-0,945
Maize 015 260-290 248-306
Vaal Deshi 105 0,825-1,125 0,950-1,130
Choli 0,025 1,150-1,450 0,950-1,225
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,975-3,025 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600