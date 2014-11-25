Nov. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved further due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 298-378 300-380 Wheat Tukda 00,950 300-388 303-390 Jowar White 105 283-825 280-820 Bajra 0,035 203-269 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,500 500-0,545 495-0,541 Udid 0,425 1,050-1,105 1,007-1,101 Moong 0,597 1,330-1,501 1,250-1,512 Tuar 0,025 800-0,936 545-0,945 Maize 015 260-290 248-306 Vaal Deshi 105 0,825-1,125 0,950-1,130 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,450 0,950-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,975-3,025 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600