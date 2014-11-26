Nov. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 300-370 298-378
Wheat Tukda 00,620 303-386 300-388
Jowar White 115 283-730 283-825
Bajra 0,040 205-273 203-269
PULSES
Gram 00,872 501-0,555 500-0,545
Udid 0,120 0,900-1,150 1,050-1,105
Moong 0,401 1,311-1,450 1,330-1,501
Tuar 0,005 795-0,875 800-0,936
Maize 020 281-285 260-290
Vaal Deshi 085 0,850-1,105 0,825-1,125
Choli 0,205 0,895-1,255 1,150-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,975-3,025 2,975-3,025
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600