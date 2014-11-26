Nov. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,480 300-370 298-378 Wheat Tukda 00,620 303-386 300-388 Jowar White 115 283-730 283-825 Bajra 0,040 205-273 203-269 PULSES Gram 00,872 501-0,555 500-0,545 Udid 0,120 0,900-1,150 1,050-1,105 Moong 0,401 1,311-1,450 1,330-1,501 Tuar 0,005 795-0,875 800-0,936 Maize 020 281-285 260-290 Vaal Deshi 085 0,850-1,105 0,825-1,125 Choli 0,205 0,895-1,255 1,150-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,975-3,025 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600