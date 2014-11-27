Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,525 300-380 300-370
Wheat Tukda 00,700 302-393 303-386
Jowar White 125 290-735 283-730
Bajra 0,045 210-268 205-273
PULSES
Gram 00,350 491-0,542 501-0,555
Udid 0,330 0,850-1,100 0,900-1,150
Moong 0,315 1,332-1,515 1,311-1,450
Tuar 0,030 840-0,950 795-0,875
Maize 015 242-290 281-285
Vaal Deshi 090 0,825-1,145 0,850-1,105
Choli 0,080 0,825-1,275 0,895-1,255
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,975-3,025
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,350-5,400
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600