Nov. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Auction at the market yard was disrupted due to labour strike. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-380 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 302-393 Jowar White 000 000-000 290-735 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-268 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 491-0,542 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,100 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,332-1,515 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 840-0,950 Maize 000 000-000 242-290 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,825-1,145 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,825-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600