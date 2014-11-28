Nov. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Auction at the market yard was disrupted due to labour strike.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-380
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 302-393
Jowar White 000 000-000 290-735
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-268
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 491-0,542
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,100
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,332-1,515
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 840-0,950
Maize 000 000-000 242-290
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,825-1,145
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,825-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600