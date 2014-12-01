Dec. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 300-374 300-380 Wheat Tukda 00,780 301-384 302-393 Jowar White 068 300-750 290-735 Bajra 0,022 205-285 210-268 PULSES Gram 00,491 495-0,551 491-0,542 Udid 0,347 0,975-1,065 0,850-1,100 Moong 0,412 1,350-1,450 1,332-1,515 Tuar 0,023 825-0,936 840-0,950 Maize 015 245-295 242-290 Vaal Deshi 040 0,850-1,150 0,825-1,145 Choli 0,045 1,100-1,350 0,825-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,310-1,320 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600