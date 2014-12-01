Dec. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,650 300-374 300-380
Wheat Tukda 00,780 301-384 302-393
Jowar White 068 300-750 290-735
Bajra 0,022 205-285 210-268
PULSES
Gram 00,491 495-0,551 491-0,542
Udid 0,347 0,975-1,065 0,850-1,100
Moong 0,412 1,350-1,450 1,332-1,515
Tuar 0,023 825-0,936 840-0,950
Maize 015 245-295 242-290
Vaal Deshi 040 0,850-1,150 0,825-1,145
Choli 0,045 1,100-1,350 0,825-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,310-1,320
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600