Dec. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,570 301-372 300-374 Wheat Tukda 00,740 302-390 301-384 Jowar White 100 280-775 300-750 Bajra 0,035 210-275 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,425 470-0,556 495-0,551 Udid 0,425 0,950-1,009 0,975-1,065 Moong 0,390 1,325-1,428 1,350-1,450 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 825-0,936 Maize 015 250-293 245-295 Vaal Deshi 055 0,800-1,000 0,850-1,150 Choli 0,155 1,150-1,275 1,100-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600