Dec. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,570 301-372 300-374
Wheat Tukda 00,740 302-390 301-384
Jowar White 100 280-775 300-750
Bajra 0,035 210-275 205-285
PULSES
Gram 00,425 470-0,556 495-0,551
Udid 0,425 0,950-1,009 0,975-1,065
Moong 0,390 1,325-1,428 1,350-1,450
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 825-0,936
Maize 015 250-293 245-295
Vaal Deshi 055 0,800-1,000 0,850-1,150
Choli 0,155 1,150-1,275 1,100-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,350-1,360
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600