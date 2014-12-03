Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,640 298-368 301-372 Wheat Tukda 00,760 300-385 302-390 Jowar White 115 280-720 280-775 Bajra 0,045 200-295 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,350 491-0,541 470-0,556 Udid 0,450 0,950-1,080 0,950-1,009 Moong 0,200 1,250-1,450 1,325-1,428 Tuar 0,010 650-1,000 825-0,936 Maize 020 252-295 250-293 Vaal Deshi 030 0,775-0,995 0,800-1,000 Choli 0,160 1,125-1,280 1,150-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600