Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 298-368 301-372
Wheat Tukda 00,760 300-385 302-390
Jowar White 115 280-720 280-775
Bajra 0,045 200-295 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,350 491-0,541 470-0,556
Udid 0,450 0,950-1,080 0,950-1,009
Moong 0,200 1,250-1,450 1,325-1,428
Tuar 0,010 650-1,000 825-0,936
Maize 020 252-295 250-293
Vaal Deshi 030 0,775-0,995 0,800-1,000
Choli 0,160 1,125-1,280 1,150-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600