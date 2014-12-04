Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 299-365 298-368 Wheat Tukda 00,780 300-388 300-385 Jowar White 095 285-695 280-720 Bajra 0,035 190-297 200-295 PULSES Gram 00,172 488-0,552 491-0,541 Udid 0,415 0,950-1,070 0,950-1,080 Moong 0,248 1,292-1,499 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 650-1,000 Maize 015 250-305 252-295 Vaal Deshi 065 0,785-1,000 0,775-0,995 Choli 0,090 0,905-1,288 1,125-1,280 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600