BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,830 298-368 299-365 Wheat Tukda 01,020 300-392 300-388 Jowar White 095 290-700 285-695 Bajra 0,045 195-300 190-297 PULSES Gram 00,205 475-0,555 488-0,552 Udid 0,350 0,965-1,075 0,950-1,070 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,480 1,292-1,499 Tuar 0,005 675-1,090 650-1,000 Maize 010 248-301 250-305 Vaal Deshi 160 0,790-1,025 0,785-1,000 Choli 0,050 0,950-1,250 0,905-1,288 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600
** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rise as much as 3.1 pct