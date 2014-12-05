Dec. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,830 298-368 299-365 Wheat Tukda 01,020 300-392 300-388 Jowar White 095 290-700 285-695 Bajra 0,045 195-300 190-297 PULSES Gram 00,205 475-0,555 488-0,552 Udid 0,350 0,965-1,075 0,950-1,070 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,480 1,292-1,499 Tuar 0,005 675-1,090 650-1,000 Maize 010 248-301 250-305 Vaal Deshi 160 0,790-1,025 0,785-1,000 Choli 0,050 0,950-1,250 0,905-1,288 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,500-7,550 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600