Dec. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,820 300-370 298-368 Wheat Tukda 01,010 301-392 300-392 Jowar White 090 289-705 290-700 Bajra 0,040 203-298 195-300 PULSES Gram 00,300 491-0,555 475-0,555 Udid 0,250 0,950-1,068 0,965-1,075 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,435 1,250-1,480 Tuar 0,007 685-1,090 675-1,090 Maize 010 245-298 248-301 Vaal Deshi 095 0,800-1,040 0,790-1,025 Choli 0,060 1,050-1,361 0,950-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,550-5,600 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600