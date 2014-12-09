Dec. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to increased seasonal demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,860 300-370 300-370 Wheat Tukda 01,120 302-394 301-392 Jowar White 180 290-720 289-705 Bajra 0,050 205-305 203-298 PULSES Gram 00,250 495-0,549 491-0,555 Udid 0,420 0,975-1,077 0,950-1,068 Moong 0,105 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,435 Tuar 0,020 700-0,950 685-1,090 Maize 025 246-295 245-298 Vaal Deshi 150 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,040 Choli 0,110 1,015-1,320 1,050-1,361 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600