Dec. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to increased seasonal demand.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,860 300-370 300-370
Wheat Tukda 01,120 302-394 301-392
Jowar White 180 290-720 289-705
Bajra 0,050 205-305 203-298
PULSES
Gram 00,250 495-0,549 491-0,555
Udid 0,420 0,975-1,077 0,950-1,068
Moong 0,105 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,435
Tuar 0,020 700-0,950 685-1,090
Maize 025 246-295 245-298
Vaal Deshi 150 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,040
Choli 0,110 1,015-1,320 1,050-1,361
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,420-1,430
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600