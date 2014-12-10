Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,920 298-375 300-370 Wheat Tukda 01,210 302-400 302-394 Jowar White 130 230-720 290-720 Bajra 0,040 205-280 205-305 PULSES Gram 00,325 480-0,561 495-0,549 Udid 0,320 0,940-1,070 0,975-1,077 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 700-0,950 Maize 015 250-305 246-295 Vaal Deshi 165 0,850-1,065 0,750-1,050 Choli 0,180 0,955-1,352 1,015-1,320 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600