* Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices eased as arrivals of new crop started. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,778 300-370 300-372 Wheat Tukda 00,945 301-393 301-395 Jowar White 138 235-720 230-725 Bajra 0,050 205-297 203-283 PULSES Gram 00,345 481-0,541 492-0,578 Udid 0,279 0,950-1,083 1,000-1,070 Moong 0,250 1,368-1,451 1,350-1,550 Tuar 0,040 825-1,000 800-1,050 Maize 018 243-295 248-301 Vaal Deshi 140 0,825-1,065 0,778-1,095 Choli 0,194 0,975-1,352 0,950-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600