- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Dec. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,760 302-374 300-370 Wheat Tukda 00,890 303-400 301-393 Jowar White 120 275-650 235-720 Bajra 0,040 203-298 205-297 PULSES Gram 00,198 462-0,568 481-0,541 Udid 0,260 0,960-1,084 0,950-1,083 Moong 0,150 1,250-1,525 1,368-1,451 Tuar 0,035 800-1,025 825-1,000 Maize 010 247-295 243-295 Vaal Deshi 090 0,850-1,075 0,825-1,065 Choli 0,065 0,986-1,355 0,975-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600
