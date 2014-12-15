Dec. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,760 302-374 300-370 Wheat Tukda 00,890 303-400 301-393 Jowar White 120 275-650 235-720 Bajra 0,040 203-298 205-297 PULSES Gram 00,198 462-0,568 481-0,541 Udid 0,260 0,960-1,084 0,950-1,083 Moong 0,150 1,250-1,525 1,368-1,451 Tuar 0,035 800-1,025 825-1,000 Maize 010 247-295 243-295 Vaal Deshi 090 0,850-1,075 0,825-1,065 Choli 0,065 0,986-1,355 0,975-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600