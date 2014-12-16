Dec. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 309-378 303-371 Wheat Tukda 00,780 310-405 304-400 Jowar White 105 260-675 270-660 Bajra 0,090 210-296 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,421 485-0,548 490-0,541 Udid 0,171 1,021-1,115 0,980-1,085 Moong 0,250 1,150-1,511 1,171-1,501 Tuar 0,040 815-1,051 750-1,051 Maize 012 230-295 240-301 Vaal Deshi 090 0,875-1,090 0,840-1,070 Choli 0,075 1,025-1,350 0,990-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600