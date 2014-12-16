Dec. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,710 309-378 303-371
Wheat Tukda 00,780 310-405 304-400
Jowar White 105 260-675 270-660
Bajra 0,090 210-296 215-295
PULSES
Gram 00,421 485-0,548 490-0,541
Udid 0,171 1,021-1,115 0,980-1,085
Moong 0,250 1,150-1,511 1,171-1,501
Tuar 0,040 815-1,051 750-1,051
Maize 012 230-295 240-301
Vaal Deshi 090 0,875-1,090 0,840-1,070
Choli 0,075 1,025-1,350 0,990-1,375
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,025
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600