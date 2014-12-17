Dec. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Rice prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,720 313-380 309-378 Wheat Tukda 00,800 314-410 310-405 Jowar White 135 250-670 260-675 Bajra 0,110 215-297 210-296 PULSES Gram 00,421 496-0,551 485-0,548 Udid 0,420 1,075-1,150 1,021-1,115 Moong 0,240 1,175-1,556 1,150-1,511 Tuar 0,004 825-1,038 815-1,051 Maize 020 225-285 230-295 Vaal Deshi 110 0,860-1,088 0,875-1,090 Choli 0,080 1,010-1,375 1,025-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,300-5,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,500-08,600