Dec. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills.
* Rice prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,720 313-380 309-378
Wheat Tukda 00,800 314-410 310-405
Jowar White 135 250-670 260-675
Bajra 0,110 215-297 210-296
PULSES
Gram 00,421 496-0,551 485-0,548
Udid 0,420 1,075-1,150 1,021-1,115
Moong 0,240 1,175-1,556 1,150-1,511
Tuar 0,004 825-1,038 815-1,051
Maize 020 225-285 230-295
Vaal Deshi 110 0,860-1,088 0,875-1,090
Choli 0,080 1,010-1,375 1,025-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,350-5,400 5,300-5,350
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,500-08,600