Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,830 314-378 313-380
Wheat Tukda 00,910 315-405 314-410
Jowar White 115 245-665 250-670
Bajra 0,075 205-270 215-297
PULSES
Gram 00,435 485-0,548 496-0,551
Udid 0,320 1,050-1,151 1,075-1,150
Moong 0,150 1,350-1,525 1,175-1,556
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 825-1,038
Maize 015 210-290 225-285
Vaal Deshi 115 0,850-1,075 0,860-1,088
Choli 0,090 1,005-1,375 1,010-1,375
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400