BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
Dec. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 317-376 317-375 Wheat Tukda 00,780 318-410 318-400 Jowar White 117 265-720 260-700 Bajra 0,043 205-275 204-260 PULSES Gram 00,300 490-0,585 501-0,556 Udid 0,550 1,021-1,185 1,091-1,185 Moong 0,100 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 825-1,038 Maize 010 247-290 237-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,930-1,090 0,825-1,080 Choli 0,070 1,005-1,302 1,010-1,365 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 3,075-3,125 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago