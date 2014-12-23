Dec. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Tuar prices eased on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,660 320-378 317-376 Wheat Tukda 00,740 321-408 318-410 Jowar White 090 260-725 265-720 Bajra 0,040 195-280 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,332 495-0,585 490-0,585 Udid 0,320 1,075-1,190 1,021-1,185 Moong 0,126 1,350-1,520 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 825-1,038 Maize 013 235-305 247-290 Vaal Deshi 170 0,900-1,100 0,930-1,090 Choli 0,080 0,888-1,301 1,005-1,302 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 3,075-3,125 3,075-3,125 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400