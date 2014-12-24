Dec. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,840 322-382 320-378 Wheat Tukda 00,910 323-411 321-408 Jowar White 110 280-710 260-725 Bajra 0,035 210-270 195-280 PULSES Gram 00,250 501-0,601 495-0,585 Udid 0,320 1,075-1,121 1,075-1,190 Moong 0,080 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,520 Tuar 0,020 750-1,000 825-1,038 Maize 012 248-297 235-305 Vaal Deshi 165 0,925-1,105 0,900-1,100 Choli 0,095 0,752-1,302 0,888-1,301 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,075-3,125 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400