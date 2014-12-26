Dec. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,200 314-394 322-382 Wheat Tukda 01,800 317-401 323-411 Jowar White 120 285-725 280-710 Bajra 0,035 220-295 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,295 495-0,579 501-0,601 Udid 0,390 1,070-1,168 1,075-1,121 Moong 0,173 1,393-1,509 1,350-1,550 Tuar 0,025 800-1,010 750-1,000 Maize 010 225-300 248-297 Vaal Deshi 185 0,850-1,105 0,925-1,105 Choli 0,090 1,050-1,250 0,752-1,302 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400