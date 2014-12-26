Dec. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,200 314-394 322-382
Wheat Tukda 01,800 317-401 323-411
Jowar White 120 285-725 280-710
Bajra 0,035 220-295 210-270
PULSES
Gram 00,295 495-0,579 501-0,601
Udid 0,390 1,070-1,168 1,075-1,121
Moong 0,173 1,393-1,509 1,350-1,550
Tuar 0,025 800-1,010 750-1,000
Maize 010 225-300 248-297
Vaal Deshi 185 0,850-1,105 0,925-1,105
Choli 0,090 1,050-1,250 0,752-1,302
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 3,125-3,175 3,100-3,150
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 7,850-7,900 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400