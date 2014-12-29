Dec. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,200 324-375 314-394 Wheat Tukda 03,100 348-381 317-401 Jowar White 135 275-750 285-725 Bajra 0,045 207-295 220-295 PULSES Gram 00,535 541-0,640 495-0,579 Udid 0,325 1,075-1,173 1,070-1,168 Moong 0,150 1,481-1,522 1,393-1,509 Tuar 0,025 752-1,028 800-1,010 Maize 009 240-301 225-300 Vaal Deshi 085 0,880-1,150 0,850-1,105 Choli 0,090 1,060-1,345 1,050-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400