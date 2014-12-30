Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,200 318-354 324-375
Wheat Tukda 03,400 338-382 348-381
Jowar White 130 275-755 275-750
Bajra 0,050 205-298 207-295
PULSES
Gram 00,342 580-0,655 541-0,640
Udid 0,225 1,090-1,175 1,075-1,173
Moong 0,088 1,330-1,561 1,481-1,522
Tuar 0,015 750-1,050 752-1,028
Maize 011 245-297 240-301
Vaal Deshi 065 0,895-1,175 0,880-1,150
Choli 0,055 1,050-1,325 1,060-1,345
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,175-3,225
Gram dal 3,950-4,000 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950
Tuar 5,100-5,150 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400