Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,200 318-354 324-375 Wheat Tukda 03,400 338-382 348-381 Jowar White 130 275-755 275-750 Bajra 0,050 205-298 207-295 PULSES Gram 00,342 580-0,655 541-0,640 Udid 0,225 1,090-1,175 1,075-1,173 Moong 0,088 1,330-1,561 1,481-1,522 Tuar 0,015 750-1,050 752-1,028 Maize 011 245-297 240-301 Vaal Deshi 065 0,895-1,175 0,880-1,150 Choli 0,055 1,050-1,325 1,060-1,345 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,325 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,950-4,000 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950 Tuar 5,100-5,150 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400