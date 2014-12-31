Dec. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices gained further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,740 327-380 314-354 Wheat Tukda 00,830 328-408 338-382 Jowar White 135 280-740 275-755 Bajra 0,040 200-280 205-298 PULSES Gram 00,560 615-0,700 580-0,655 Udid 0,175 1,101-1,205 1,090-1,175 Moong 0,126 1,250-1,650 1,330-1,561 Tuar 0,050 900-1,150 750-1,050 Maize 015 248-295 245-297 Vaal Deshi 085 0,850-1,180 0,895-1,175 Choli 0,065 0,880-1,354 1,050-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,275-3,325 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 3,950-4,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400